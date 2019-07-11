A young man who carried out a homophobic attack on a New Zealand journalist and his friend has failed to show for his sentencing hearing this morning.

Joden Martin, 20, is due to be sentenced today after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of injuring with intent to injure and assault with intent to injure.

CCTV footage released by police shows Joden Martin (right) walking away after the attack. Photo / Supplied

However, when the case was called just after 10am in the Auckland District Court, Martin was nowhere to be seen.

"Martin?" The prosecuting police sergeant called out to those in the court's waiting area before shrugging his shoulders at Judge Robert Ronayne.

Advertisement

The case will be called later today with the hope that Martin will voluntarily come to court.

He faces the possibility of prison for his unprovoked attack on Newshub reporter Aziz Al-Sa'afin and his friend Fergus Fauvel on Karangahape Rd in February.

The pair were standing on the corner of the busy central Auckland road and Cobden St just after 1.30am when they were assaulted without warning, court documents released to the Herald show.

Martin first swung at Fauvel and punched him behind his left ear.

Stumbling to the side, Fauvel then suffered a kick to his shoulder as Martin continued to attack and punched him again in the face.

Al-Sa'afin was next as Martin lashed out and landed two closed fist blows to the left ear and jaw of the AM Show reporter.

During the February 10 assault, Martin yelled "fags" and "homos" at the pair, court documents read.

Kiwi reporter Aziz Al Sa'afin was the victim of a central Auckland assault. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Fauvel ran on to Karangahape Rd but was pursued by Martin, who threw him to the ground, pushed him up against a wall and continued throw punches.

Luckily, Fauvel managed to break free and fled.

At Auckland City Hospital, he was treated for a broken nose and abrasions to the left side of his back.

Al-Sa'afin, meanwhile, had a swollen left eye and cheek, a cut on his lip and bruised jaw.

Judge Ronayne said at an earlier hearing it was a "vicious, unprovoked" attack and the victims had been targeted because of their perceived sexual orientation.

Martin's lawyer earlier said her client carried out the assault because he held certain "religious views".

"Prison is the starting point for this sort of behaviour," Judge Ronayne said.

After the attack, Al-Sa'afin appeared on morning television and described the attack after being out with friends celebrating Pride Week.

"I thought it would be one of my safest places," Al-Sa'afin said of Karangahape Rd, an area of Auckland known for its gay bars.

They were approached by two or three men, who at first made polite conversation, he said, but "before I knew it, my friend was on the ground getting bashed ... pulverised".

"Then as I was walking towards him, I got decked in my left eye. I got shoved back and I was still trying to make sense of the situation and as I was falling back I could just see my friend absolutely getting pulverised on the ground. Getting kicked in the stomach punched in the face. He was trying to protect [his head], he was in a fetal position," Al-Sa'afin said.

"Then another fist made contact with the right side of my jaw ... they were yelling out 'f***, homos, you're going to hell.' I lost vision and sight and I had no idea where I was. I actually thought, and I don't say this lightly, but I thought I was going to die in that moment. It was a place I don't think my mind has ever been before."