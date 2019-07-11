A "lethal" combination of sun, cider and peer pressure led to the arguably one of the greatest streaks in sporting history.

Nelson College alumni Ben Sandall pulled off a miraculous naked dash onto the pitch during New Zealand's losing Cricket World Cup pool game against England on July 3.

The 33-year-old showed lightning speed and agility to not only make it to the middle but spend almost a full minute showing off his "glory" before eventually being caught by security.

However, he wasn't done yet.

While being escorted off the field by five marshals, Sandall decided to continue his streak - brushing off would-be tackles in an elusive display that Jonah Lomu would be proud of.

The streak would provide the biggest ovation of what was a slow and subdued game of cricket.

Sandall has pulled off plenty of memorable streaks in his time, but his effort at Chester-le-Street easily tops his list.

"This is not my first rodeo but it has shot straight to number one," he told the Nelson App from his Morpeth home, where he is based.

Everything about Sandall's streak was spur of the moment, including the decision to attend the game.

"We got tickets a bit last minute and right in the front too."

As Sandall and his friends soaked in the sun and cider, the banter began.

"There was a lot of reverse psychology going on."

The constant calls of 'you won't do it' started to get to Sandall and, as the game slipped away from the Black Caps, he took it upon himself to try turn things around.

"The boys looked like they needed a bit of a pep talk and the crowd needed a bit of a morale boost. I just wanted to get out there and lift some spirits, so I took my kit off and away I went.

"I knew I wasn't going to be out there for too long, so I would have to get a bit of pace up but then I got to the middle, looked over my shoulder and there were no marshals."

After being turned down for a fist bump by New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham and Mitch Santner, the burly prop offered the pair some advice.

"I just told them to dig deep, keep chipping away and bring it home, obviously that didn't work so just continued on my merry way, did a cartwheel, always a crowd pleaser."

Sandall says the marshals "took their sweet time to get me off," and when they did, little restraint was used.

"They weren't really holding me back, I could hear the crowd building up so I decided to have another crack."

While he looked to be caught several times, Sandall somehow got away from the officials.

"I managed to wriggle out from a few and there was a head high tackle thrown in there."

Sandall says he even surprised himself with his evasion skills.

"Hopefully can take some of those back to the rugby field this season because I've never broken tackles like that in my life."

Security handed Sandall over to Durham Police - who gave him the chance to reflect on his moment in a cell for four hours.

He was then simply given a caution, with no fine or bans.

"They saw it in the light. It was supposed to be."

Sandall has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money and says he wants to use his 30 seconds of fame to help the juniors at his local rugby club and help "raise the next generation of streakers".

"If you got a laugh out of it and wanted to chuck in a few bucks that would be awesome."

While Sandall has streaked at rugby games, birthdays and weddings, he says his days of naked runs are now likely behind him.

"It will be a big ask to top it, but never say never."

- Nelson Weekly