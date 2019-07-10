The plight of welfare beneficiaries came into focus last week with a photo taken outside an Auckland Work and Income office, of clients who had been queuing from 2am in order to apply for emergency hardship payments. This has sparked a debate about whether the Labour-led Government is doing enough to provide for this group in dire need, with some arguing that things are actually getting worse for those at the bottom.

The original news story by Nita Blake-Persen was published on the RNZ website, and relayed how "Parents lined up in the torrential rain for hours this morning outside