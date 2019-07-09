On the podcast this week, you can applaud or hiss as we have commentary on:

- Electric Vehicle subsidies vs real cars punishment. Assistant Transport Minister, Julie Ann Genter, who announced the Government policy on restricting freedom ever further

- Trump's lack of decorum for which he is constantly criticised - why that maybe is a good thing.

- We pay tribute to a great journalist

And we also hold discussion with journalist/writer/columnist Miranda Devine, who writes aggressively but is actually very nice - unless you're a socialist.

As always, there's feedback with Carolyn aka Mrs Producer.

