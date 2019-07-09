Drivers are urged to take care as fog creeps over parts of Auckland city this morning.

Auckland's motorways are so far free-flowing, although there have been several reports of a man walking on the Northern motorway near Fanshawe St.

The reports first came in to police around 6.30am. Police have been dispatched to check on the man, although Auckland's Joint Traffic Operations Centre said the man appeared at first glance to be fine.

He was walking on the northbound side between the Wellington St and Fanshawe St onramps.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said a clear sky and light winds in pockets around the city, with some light showers, had allowed fog to form in places.

"It is not widespread though and in isolated areas. We expect it to clear quite quickly this morning."

Patches of fog are reducing visibility in some areas of #Auckland's motorway network this morning. Please take extra care and mind your following distance ^TP pic.twitter.com/HpuG1CwLtZ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 9, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency said the patches of fog were reducing visibility in some areas of Auckland's motorway network this morning.

"Please take extra care and mind your following distance."

A chance morning shower was in the forecast too, with fine spells to take over later in the day and a high of 16C.

Cloud would increase again from the afternoon, before a period of rain at night.

MetService meteorologist Micky Malivuk said "yo-yo" weather was forecast for the days ahead, with periods of rain followed by brief fine spells.

A front was approaching from the west today, and was expected to cross the country bringing further rain.

The heaviest falls would be on the South Island's West Coast, before a ridge formed over the country on Thursday.

Another front would arrive on Friday followed by another brief ridge, before a deep low moved on to the South Island later Saturday and into Sunday.

This would bring rain to most of the country on Sunday, with the South Island's West Coast and Southland in for the heaviest falls, Malivuk said.

Temperatures would be relatively mild with the "dynamic weather", Malivuk said.