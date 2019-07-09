Seven liquor stores in West Auckland will reopen this afternoon with restricted hours after 27 outlets were closed following armed robberies.

The Trusts, who operates all West Liquor and Village Wines and Spirits stores, announced this afternoon that it will be reopening seven of its outlets - between the hours of 2pm and 8pm.

Yesterday CEO Simon Wickham temporarily closed all its stores due to "the safety of customers and staff".

The decision came after the Te Atatu Village Wine & Spirits shop, on the corner of Te Atatu Rd and Gunner Dr, was robbed just before 12.30pm.

While no staff were hurt physically, Wickham said both incidents affected them considerably.

In a statement today, he said reopening seven outlets would enable the Trusts to continue serving the people of West Auckland.

"We have received very strong support from our community around yesterday's decision to close all of our stores following two armed robberies in two days," he said.

"The message has been clear that the community appreciates us putting people before profits.

"However, we recognise the closures are very inconvenient to people in our local area. We have made the decision to open seven outlets where we have been able to rapidly increase both the levels of security and staffing as the police continue their investigations."

Wickham said the robberies were distressing to staff and the Trusts believed a limited opening would give them breathing space while lessening the inconvenience to the community.

"Staff from nearby closed stores will have the option to work in their nearest open outlet if they wish. All staff will continue to be paid as normal."

Police are appealing to the public to help locate Sam Ahsin. Photo / NZ Police

The seven outlets will have additional security guards posted and are in high-traffic areas.

The following stores are open from 2pm until 8pm: West City Mall, Glen Eden, The Trusts Outlet at Pak' N Save Mt Albert, Hobsonville, Westgate Centre, Cellar Court, and Railside.

Wickham said an assessment regarding the remaining outlets will be made tomorrow and an update provided by noon.

Police confirmed they are investigating following a series of aggravated robberies throughout the Auckland region over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, July 7, a man entered a commercial premise on Penrose Rd in Mount Wellington demanding money, before fleeing and getting into a vehicle.

In the early hours of Sunday, a commercial property in Mangere was also robbed.

The offender approached a person behind the counter, before demanding money, and keys to their vehicle. The offender then fled in that vehicle.

Then, about 12.25pm on Sunday, a man entered a liquor store in Te Atatu demanding money, and also stole a number of items valued at over $1000.

Yesterday, shortly after midday, police were notified of another aggravated robbery at a liquor store in New Lynn where a man demanded money and fled.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said police believe all four aggravated robberies are related and the same offender may be responsible.

"We are doing everything we can to locate the offender and want to reassure the public that we are following positive lines of enquiry," he said.

"We sympathise with the victims in these robberies and are supporting them, and we are working hard to ensure the person responsible is located and held accountable."

Police also continue to appeal to the public to help locate Sam Ahsin, who has a warrant to arrest.

"We believe the 33-year-old can assist us with our enquiries into these robberies," he said.

Ahsin is described as 185cm tall and of medium build.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should contact 111 immediately.

He may be travelling in a silver 2007 Nissan Serena station wagon with the registration KZR719, or a silver 2008 Toyota Hiace van registration number ETU177.

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles, or with information as to Ahsin's whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 111 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.