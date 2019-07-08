A broken down truck is hampering the flow of traffic heading into Auckland from the south this morning.

The truck is in the left hand lane between Ellerslie and Greenlane, heading north. Traffic is heavy back to Highbrook.

The NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to merge right and expect delays after the breakdown which happened around 7.25am.

Meanwhile traffic is expected to ease in the CBD with part of Victoria St West reopened following a closure due to falling building debris at the intersection with Nelson St.

Advertisement

It was hoped Nelson St would reopen over Monday night but this morning it remained closed between Victoria St West and Fanshawe St due to repairs of the loose cladding on the Victopia building.

The roads are expected to fully reopen mid-week - until then drivers should be prepared for delays in the area, Auckland Transport warned.

READ MORE

• Auckland CBD traffic: Chaos to ease with first Victopia apartments roadblock re-opening

• Victopia boss hopes to re-open Nelson St tonight, offers no guarantees

A crash is also blocking traffic heading south out of Auckland. The crash happened in the right-hand lane shortly after 7.30am, between Papakura and Drury.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:40AM

A crash is blocking the right lane southbound between Papakura and Drury. Pass with extra care and expect delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/UXnM4hgN9n — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 8, 2019

Northern motorway traffic is heavy between Grenville Rd and Onewa Rd, while the Northwestern is heavy at Royal Rd and again between Great North Rd and the city.

The Southwestern is heavy between Maioro St and Hillsborough Rd, and again at Lambie Drive.