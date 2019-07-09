The Defence Force set out on a series of select Beehive screenings showing secret helicopter footage of a controversial NZSAS raid without always telling politicians a critical 12 seconds had been deleted.

The critical footage showed that the crew of one of the Apache helicopter gunships were aware of civilians sheltering against a building within seconds of it being struck by stray 30mm high-explosive rounds.

The Apache helicopter footage which captured that realisation was deleted immediately after the Apache landed, sparking a United States' military investigation.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) used the edited Apache footage during a series

