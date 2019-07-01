COMMENT:

Citizens can expect to find out more about what our elite NZSAS do in their name as a result of the Inquiry into Operation Burnham.

For decades they have operated in almost complete secrecy.

No more.

Two sets of information made public in the past month have blown away the cloud of obfuscation which has surrounded the unit since it was formed in the 1950s.

It has come about as a result of the inquiry into allegations made in the book Hit & Run, which alleged war crimes, civilian deaths and a beating dished out to a captive.

