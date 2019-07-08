One person has died after a serious crash between a car and a truck in Selwyn, Canterbury.

Police were called at 1.40pm to the collision on Main South Rd, between Tennyson St and Rolleston Drive.

The serious crash unit is on the scene, alongside St John.

The road is closed and expected to remain so for some time, diversions are in place.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

It comes after a motorist died in a serious two-car crash on Grand Drive in Orewa, north Auckland, this morning.