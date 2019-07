A motorist has been trapped after a serious two-car crash in Orewa.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to the incident on Grand Dr about 10.13am.

One person was found trapped.

The NZ Transport Agency said access to Grand Dr from State Highway was blocked.

Northbound SH1 traffic should use the Millwater (Wainui Rd) exit, while southbound SH1 traffic should continue south to Silverdale (Hibiscus Coast Hwy) exit to get to Orewa.