The police Eagle helicopter was used to help catch three youths who got stuck in the mud on the North Shore after trying to evade police.

Police have released photos of the incident, which happened near Larking's Landing in Beach Haven yesterday.

Three youths were taken into custody after the eagle helicopter was deployed. Photo / Police

Police were looking for a 14-year-old who was allegedly breaching his bail conditions. He was spotted with two other males lurking near Larking's Landing.

"The 14-year-old has tried to go into the water to evade capture by swimming to a boat, however Eagle helicopter used their Rotor wash to force him back on to dry land where a police dog unit was eagerly awaiting them.

The three teens were taken back to the police station for 'hot showers, dry clothes and a Milo'.

"All three of the boys attempted to go into the water once again but were safely plucked out of the water by our Deodar officers.

"They were taken back to North Shore Policing Centre where they were given hot showers, dry clothes and a Milo."

A dog unit and front line police were also used in the incident.

Police found a bag with the 14-year-old which contained tools including a screwdriver, gloves and a torch which they believe were going to be used to unlawfully take cars.

A 14-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and possessing instruments for conversion and will appear in the Youth Court today.

Two others, aged 13 and 14, have been referred to Youth Aid.