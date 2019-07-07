A video game that uses footage of the Christchurch massacre to put Muslims in a gunman's crosshairs. Memes featuring the face and weapons of the man charged in that New Zealand attack. Messages on online forums that glorify him as patron saint of the far right.

New Zealand has worked hard to keep the name of Brenton Tarrant, the man charged with killing 51 Muslims in Christchurch, out of the news and to restrict the spread online of the hateful ideology he is accused of promoting. But the footage, games, memes and messages that still populate the dark corners of

