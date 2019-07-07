By RNZ

A South Auckland leader says residents are fed up with gun violence in the area and want more police patrolling their streets.

A woman is in a stable condition in Middlemore Hospital after being shot in Manukau's Clover Park on Saturday morning. Police have not made an arrest but are speaking with several people.

It is the fourth shooting in South Auckland this year.

Otara-Papatoetoe local board chairperson Lotu Fuli says people in her community are scared.

"It's fair to say people are worried and concerned and... scared and I get a feeling of frustration out there too. People are frustrated that this has happened yet again, because it's not normal, this is unprecedented, even for our area.

"We have the odd incident now and then, but especially in Clover Park, we haven't seen something like this and we haven't seen so many shootings bunched together like this.

"I don't really know [what's going on] and what we've been told so far is a mixture of reasons between the different shootings, so they're not all connected. Some of them are gang-related, some of them are domestic violence-related.

"I think the most recent one may have been domestic violence-related.

"Certainly there's a problem with guns in our community. That's becoming very clear, that there are just too many guns out there.

"I think all of those issues came to light after the [Christchurch mosque attacks on the] 15th of March, I think the whole country became aware that there are lot of guns in our community."

Fuli said police were doing the best they could with the resources they had.

They had been engaging with the community and communicating the work they were doing. Fuli said she had faith in the work of the police.

The community had also been trying to come together, with several hui held over the past year.

However, people needed to do more to let police know what was going on in the area, she said.

