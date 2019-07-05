One person has been seriously injured in a firearms incident in south Auckland this morning.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene on Dawson Rd, Clover Park, around 7am.

The person had suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

Cordons were in place on Dawson Rd while a scene examination took place, police said.

"Police are making inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident."

It's the latest in an number of shootings in Clover Park this year.

In April, 39-year-old Siaosi Tulua was killed in a shooting on Darnell Crescent. His death came two weeks after resident in the Palermo Place area of Clover Park had to take cover when a man carrying a firearm walked up the street firing shots.

In May Joseph Siaosi, 23, was shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation.

A friend and the first police officer at the scene performed CPR on Siaosi, but he died on the lawn in from of his family home in Piako St.

The shootings came around the same time the president of the Killer Beez gang, Josh Masters, was shot at a Harley Davidson store in Mt Wellington in April. Masters was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Akustino Tae, 39, who was a friend and founding member of the Killer Beez but who now wears the patch of the Tribesmen, was charged with his attempted murder.

A staff member at SuperValue Flatbush, near where this morning's incident took place, said police had been interviewing a customer outside the store.

"I couldn't see much as it was dark."

Jagwinder Sing, a staff member at a nearby Z service station, said five or six police cars zoomed passed earlier this morning and he could hear the sirens.

Pharmacy worker Hiren Patel passed the cordon on his way to work at about 7.55am this morning. The property was across from the Dawson Rd Pharmacy and about four Police cars were parked near the property. The road remained closed.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau police on 105 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

