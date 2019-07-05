One person who was trapped under a bus following a crash in Napier has been freed.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Tennyson St and Wellesley Rd at 5.20pm on Friday night.

She said police had received reports of a bus hitting a pedestrian.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed the person had been freed at 5.25pm.

St John Ambulance said one person was in a serious condition and being treated at the scene, with plans to transfer them to Hawke's Bay Hospital

The northbound lane of Wellesley Rd was blocked, however police confirmed this had now been cleared and traffic was back to normal.