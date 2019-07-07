Conan O'Brien is the youngest Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers recruit, and in this video interview he spoke to Local Focus about his policies and issues within the RDRR.

If elected he's promised to fight to keep rates down, overhaul parking in the CBD and invest in Rotorua's infrastructure.

He also promises to listen to locals and business owners, saying there's a "democracy deficit" in that council makes too many decisions behind closed doors.

"Far too much from this council is dictatorial, its decisions being made in closed rooms behind closed doors, before being put on the retailers and people of Rotorua," O'Brien said.

Advertisement

And like other RDRR members, O'Brien doesn't always agree with the way the group communicates.