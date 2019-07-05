Mrs S. Konami, your treasure is calling to you.

In fact her pile of $252,135.88 has been calling to her from New Zealand's tax department without an answer for at least eight years.

Konami's pile is the largest amount of unclaimed money currently held by the Inland Revenue Department.

Under the Unclaimed Money Act, organisations such as banks and insurers send unclaimed money to the IRD.

"It is money which has been left untouched by their customers for six or more years," the IRD said, adding that it was not tax refunds.

"We then provide a service to return the

