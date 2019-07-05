A bus driver had a lucky escape after he crashed into a house in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were alerted at 11.23am to reports of a bus crashing into a house in Chateau Rise.

There had been no reports of whether the house was occupied nor how damaged it was, he said.



An Auckland Transport spokesman said there was only one passenger on the bus.

Fire and Emergency staff were liaising with police while they waited for a commercial recovery vehicle.

The Flat Bush house is extensively damaged. Image / TVNZ

St Ambulance initially said one person was treated for moderate injuries and another for minor injuries.

However the AT spokesman later said only the driver was injured - a minor scrape on his knee.

Investigations into the incident were under way, he said.