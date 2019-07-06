EDITORIAL:

Sunday driving used to be a classic Kiwi and popular pastime. Motoring in top gear with easy revs around one's wider environs, arm on the sill - even when the weather made it less than comfortable.

The arm out the window was such a prerequisite, there weren't many Holden stationwagons without perspex wind-deflectors to protect the driver's elbow from frostbite or bug spatter, depending on the season.

No more. Not so much the acrylic attachments, as the Sunday driving. Who can still afford to slip the column gear change into first, ease out the clutch and glide off for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: