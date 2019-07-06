It looks like a plastic bag, feels like a plastic bag, but one plastic bag that a Hawke's Bay retailer is distributing to others is good enough to beat the ban.

Napier's Hong Ke Long Asian Food shop manager Jarvis Guo says they have been supplying the not-banned plastic bags to takeaway stores in the region since the ban took effect on July 1.

Hawke's Bay Today came across the bag in O'Sushi when doing a sting on randomly selected takeaway stores in Hastings after the ban came into force.

The Government banned all single-use plastic bags from July 1. Photo / File
The Government banned all single-use plastic bags from July 1. Photo / File

Guo says the bags are re-usable plastic shopping bags more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The sting

Q&A: The plastic bag ban