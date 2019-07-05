Letter of the Week: Rene Blezer, Taupo

While Europe is struggling under mid-30 degree, early-summer heatwaves, we are investing nicely into making matters worse.

Your editorial (Weekend Herald, June 29) wakes us up to the hypocrisy or irony of investing in deforestation (for palm kernel production), yet the current Left-Green Government does not seem to be pulling out all stops to change the entire investment portfolio for the benefit of future generations.

To future generations, it probably makes little difference if we invest funds in alcohol, gambling or weapons, but if they can't breathe the air or have

