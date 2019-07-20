No one saw him off and no one was expecting the unassuming Oscar Garden, the first Kiwi to fly from England to Australia.

He had just 39 flying hours under his belt, but New Zealander Oscar Garden was determined to fly his tiny Gipsy Moth from London to Australia in 1930.

At the time, it was considered the most formidable journey. A few months earlier Australians Eric Hook and Jack Matthews had made a forced landing in the deep jungle 240km from Rangoon in Myanmar. Both survived the crash, but Hook became sick and died while they were struggling through