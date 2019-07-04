Police say they are "shocked and disappointed" after issuing 78 infringements during a two-hour road-safety operation in central Wellington.

The operation, at the intersection of Taranaki St and Buckle St between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, found 75 people using cell phones behind the wheel.

Wellington Road Police supervisor Sergeant Laurence Vautier said it was "quite unbelievable".

The drivers were found to be browsing social media and texting.

"Using a cell phone while driving for any reason is a major distraction, nothing on your phone is worth risking your life or someone else's life," Vautier said.

The other three infringement notices were for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Vautier said he was "at a loss" to understand why people aren't wearing their seatbelts.

"Operations like these aren't just about enforcement; it's also about having the conversation that dangerous driving just isn't worth the risk."