High winds have torn a 40kg panel from an upper storey of a central Auckland building as bad weather hammers the city.

Police have cordoned off the busy intersection of Victoria St West and Nelson St, near the TVNZ building, amid fears more panels could tumble down to the street.

Emergency services were called to deal with the cladding that fell to the street.

The building is subject to $40 million of remedial work which began in March. The panel was on the Victoria St West facade of the building.

Advertisement

Police have cordoned off the intersection. Photo / Simon Gianoutsos

"We are preventing traffic heading east bound on Victoria street past the tower as a precaution," Inspector Cornell Kluessien said at the scene.

"The wind and the rain is the concern because now that panel is missing more water will get behind it. Between the wind and the rain another panel may get loose and blow onto the road."

Police have cordoned off an area near the building in case another section of cladding falls. Photo / Will Trafford

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Murray Bannister said the fire service had been called to the scene twice but had now left. There had been no other weather-related callouts for fire services.

Meanwhile a dump of heavy rain caused flooding on Auckland's Northern motorway, with northbound traffic forced to merge to avoid the water.

The right lane was blocked by a huge puddle just after Upper Harbour Highway, heading north.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to take extra care and expect delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - FLOODING - 11:55AM

Flooding on the Northern Mwy Northbound is currently blocking the right lane just after Upper Harbour Hwy. Please take extra care and expect some delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/b9ziJGKnSl — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 3, 2019

Earlier today Aucklanders woke up to a deluge, with surface flooding quickly appearing on some motorways.