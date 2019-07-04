A dump of heavy rain has caused flooding on Auckland's Northern motorway, with northbound traffic forced to merge to avoid the water.
The right lane is blocked by a huge puddle just after Upper Harbour Highway, heading north.
The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to take extra care and expect delays.
Surface flooding has been affecting motorways across the city today as heavy rain arrived in the north of the North Island.
Slips and a rapid rise of water levels in streams and rivers were also possible in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty today, MetService warned.
A vehicle breakdown in the Waterview tunnel is also causing delays, with drivers asked to merge right if possible.
A breakdown that was blocking the left lane of the Northern motorway just after the Victoria Park tunnel heading north has been cleared.