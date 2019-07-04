A dump of heavy rain has caused flooding on Auckland's Northern motorway, with northbound traffic forced to merge to avoid the water.

The right lane is blocked by a huge puddle just after Upper Harbour Highway, heading north.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to take extra care and expect delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - FLOODING - 11:55AM

Flooding on the Northern Mwy Northbound is currently blocking the right lane just after Upper Harbour Hwy. Please take extra care and expect some delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/b9ziJGKnSl — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 3, 2019

Surface flooding has been affecting motorways across the city today as heavy rain arrived in the north of the North Island.

Advertisement

Satellite imagery showing the contrast between the two Islands today. Plenty of rain underneath the cloud band over the North Island with mainly clear skies over the South Island. For your latest forecast check https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^KL pic.twitter.com/VJSbVnwvuR — MetService (@MetService) July 4, 2019

Slips and a rapid rise of water levels in streams and rivers were also possible in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty today, MetService warned.

READ MORE

• Your weather: Soaking wet: Deluge to start the day, more to come

• No end in sight for Auckland water shortage after record low rainfall

A vehicle breakdown in the Waterview tunnel is also causing delays, with drivers asked to merge right if possible.

SH20, WATERVIEW TUNNEL - NORTHBOUND - BREAKDOWN - 12:50PM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane in the Waterview tunnel travelling North. Please merge right if possible and expect some minor delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/mLZ6Q5sSyB — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 4, 2019

A breakdown that was blocking the left lane of the Northern motorway just after the Victoria Park tunnel heading north has been cleared.