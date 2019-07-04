High winds have torn a 40kg panel from an upper storey of a central Auckland building as bad weather hammers the city.

Victoria St West has been closed off between Nelson St and Hobson St after the panel fell into the intersection with Nelson St, near the TVNZ building.

A police officer at the scene said an area had been roped off due to fears more panels could tumble down. Fallen debris was also blocking lanes, Auckland Transport said.

Vehicles are being sent on a detour, with several bus routes affected including the 22, 24, 75, 106, 125x, 129, 132, 133 and the InnerLink.

The drama came as wild weather closed in on the North Island and the top of the South Island, with severe weather warnings in place for Northland through to Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki.

The Auckland apartment building is subject to $40 million of remedial work which began in March. The panel that fell to the street was on the Victoria St West facade of the building.

Police have cordoned off the intersection. Photo / Simon Gianoutsos

"We are preventing traffic heading east bound on Victoria street past the tower as a precaution," Inspector Cornell Kluessien said at the scene.

"The wind and the rain is the concern because now that panel is missing more water will get behind it. Between the wind and the rain another panel may get loose and blow onto the road."

UPDATE 3:10PM

Victoria Street West is now CLOSED between Nelson Street and Hobson Street in Auckland Central due to fallen debris. Follow directions of emergency services. Allow extra time for delays to bus services along this route. ^MF https://t.co/5VWfcd6iyq — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 4, 2019

Police have cordoned off an area near the building in case another section of cladding falls. Photo / Will Trafford

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Murray Bannister said the fire service had been called to the scene twice but had now left.

Eastbound lanes are blocked on Victoria Street between Hobson St and Nelson St due to the fallen debris, Auckland Transport said. Drivers should follow directions of emergency services and bus services on the route would also be delayed.

Wild weather, surface flooding affecting motorways

Surface flooding is affecting several roads around the North Island, with at least one closure.

The MetService has issued severe weather warnings for Auckland, Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty, with heavy rain predicted to cause surface flooding, as well as potential slips and a rapid rise of water levels in streams and rivers.

Taupō, northern Hawke's Bay and northern Taranaki were also warned of heavy rain today.

Motorists are advised to avoid State Highway 12 near Opononi in Northland due to flooding since midday.

And surface flooding on SH2 in Tauranga has been causing issues since this morning. Caution is advised between Elizabeth St and Waihi Rd.

Earlier this afternoon a dump of heavy rain caused flooding on Auckland's Northern motorway, with northbound traffic forced to merge to avoid the water.

The right lane was blocked by a huge puddle just after Upper Harbour Highway, heading north.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to take extra care and expect delays. The lanes were reopened around 2pm.

Aucklanders woke up to a deluge today, with surface flooding quickly appearing on some motorways.

Much needed rain 🙏 today for the North Island.



Here's a look at forecast rainfall through to 6 pm tomorrow (much of this falls today, however).



Localised slips and surface flooding are possible where the heaviest rain occurs. Be sure to drive to the conditions. pic.twitter.com/iGorE42ZGT — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 3, 2019

Auckland motorists also face delays after a crash blocked two northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway near the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp. Delays are quickly stretching back to Mt Wellington.