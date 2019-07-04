COMMENT:

For the record, I'm pleased John Tamihere is in the race for Auckland mayor. He's a genuine contender and the city needs a genuine contest.

He's not a grey Pakehā male in a grey suit, like the incumbent, Phil Goff. I know I belong to that demographic, but I'm not a fan. This city needs leaders who reflect its diversity.

It's not just a feel-good thing: it's about experience of the world, a way of looking at issues. An understanding of what real problems really are. Auckland needs leaders who will upset the complacency of the existing order.

