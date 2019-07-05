EDITORIAL

A decision by a Queen's Counsel and a Supreme Court justice to take a holiday together - while the judge was considering an appeal the QC was contesting - placed everyone in an awkward position.

Justice Terence Arnold was one of five Supreme Court judges who heard an appeal last September in the defamation saga involving former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig and Jordan Williams.

Several months after the hearing, Craig's lawyer Stephen Mills, QC, called Williams' lawyer Peter McKnight to explain he had booked a sailing trip with Justice Arnold over summer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McKnight, after consulting with Williams, gave

Related articles: