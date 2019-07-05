It could have been a prelude to the rope-cutting South American survival film Touching the Void, except it happened nearly 80 years earlier in New Zealand's Southern Alps.

Scottish climber R. S. Low in 1906 crawled 3km over glacier and rock and holed up in a cave with a fractured ankle to await rescue after a near-fatal slip in an icy gully.

In 1985, Joe Simpson and Simon Yates survived a series of mishaps on a Peruvian mountain.

Caught in a storm on their descent, Simpson broke his leg in a fall and was being lowered down steep slopes by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: