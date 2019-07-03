A dog stolen in Glen Eden has been returned to his anxious owners by police.

Stolen from his home in Glen Eden on Monday, Milo the dog has been returned to his rightful owner by the New Lynn Police.

Taking to Facebook today, North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police said the recovery and safe return home was made possible by the New Lynn Police.

"Here's a snap of Constable Falute Tuigamala, who with along with his colleagues helped reunite Milo with his owners," they said.

"Even though Milo seemed to have taken a liking to Constable Tuigamala, he was pretty happy to be back with his family!"

A woman has reportedly been spoken to about the theft of Milo.