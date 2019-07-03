First people were asked to mow their berms, now Auckland Council is seeking a law change to ban parking on them - a move that could impact urban areas across the country.

But a motorists' watchdog has hit back, saying the city should sort out parking shortages rather than punishing car owners.

Auckland Transport (AT) is campaigning for a law change allowing it to fine people for parking on grass roadside berms that don't have "no parking" signs.

AT's Traffic Bylaw prohibits parking on grass berms. But Land Transport Act rules mean "no parking" signs must be installed every 100

LIST OF AUCKLAND STREETS YOU CAN BE FINED PARKING ON BERMS: