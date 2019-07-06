THE easily-unnerved and frequently-frightened don't have anything to fear from Lee Murray in person.

It's what lurks in the dark recesses of her mind that cause palpitations and trepidation.

Standing just 1.5m tall and with size 35 shoes - about the same as an average eight-year-old - she speaks softly and dresses in colour. Put a blank page in front of her, however, and that free-flowing niceness disappears.

The full-time Tauranga author-editor spills grotesque, dangerous and out-of-this world-ideas onto her computer in the large home-office that she shares with husband David, a physicist. It's entirely fitting that her desk is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.