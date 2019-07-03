Hawke's Bay Regional Council's chairman has voiced his frustration at environmental degradation in the region, saying he sometimes questions why he even lives here.

At a council Regional Planning Committee on Tuesday Rex Graham let rip at those lighting non-compliant fires over winter, saying "we need to change our attitude".

Hastings breached the national standards for air pollution on both Saturday and Sunday, a blip in the council's plans to have no more than one day a year of exceedances by 2020.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Chairman Rex Graham said we need to treat our environment better. Photo / File

"Yesterday ... I drove home and in front of me I saw this huge fire, gushing poisonous smoke

