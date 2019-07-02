Justice Minister Andrew Little plans to discuss Google's apparent disregard of New Zealand's suppression rules with justice ministers from other countries in the coming months.

He is also tossing up law changes to make sure a suppression breach such as this never happens again.

This comes after Google told Little it had no plans to change its practices, after it appeared to break a suppression order in a high-profile case late last year.

That was the case of a 27-year old Auckland man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane. The accused's name has been suppressed.

Google emailed the accused's name to anyone signed up to its "what's trending in New Zealand" email.

Although Google executives said they would do something about this issue, six months later nothing has changed.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Little said he thought Google was genuine – "but they clearly weren't and now I've got to see what I can do".

"... I don't know whether a law change would be effective or whether we have to go beyond that.

"I have meetings with counterparts coming up in the next couple of months and I need to raise it with them and say 'on a worldwide basis, this is an issue we all need to be [thinking about]'."

But Little said he was planning to keep the pressure on the internet giant.

He said Australia last year passed a raft of new laws relating to international social media platforms, but he said he didn't know how effective they have been.

"But I've got to keep the pressure on them [Google] and say 'if you're here and you're publishing information in New Zealand or gathering it and spitting it back out again, you've got to comply with our laws to preserve our justice system'."