Footage of a bus that hit a pedestrian in central Auckland last night has captured a large dent and shattered glass in the vehicle's windscreen.

Police received a report around 10.05pm last night that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Victoria St West and Queen St.

One person was critically injured and was transported to Auckland Hospital.

An Auckland District Health Board spokesperson said the patient remained in a critical condition on Wednesday morning.

Video footage of the aftermath of the crash shows an Auckland Transport green Metrolink bus was involved in the incident.

An Auckland Transport Metrolink bus was involved in the incident. Photo / Sam Sword Visual Media Productions

The footage shows an ambulance arriving at the scene, then shows the bus stopped on the corner of Victoria St West.

On the road in front of the bus is a pile of abandoned clothes, believed to belong to the victim.

A close up of the bus shows a large dent in the vehicles windscreen, and shattered glass spreading right across the driver's side of the window. A safety film means the windscreen in still intact.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said the bus operator was working with the police serious crash unit to investigate the cause of the crash.

Hannan said bus operator NZ Bus was supporting the driver.

NZ Bus has been approached for comment.

The road was closed for some time following the incident.