Te Taihauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe and Whanganui MP Harete Hipango voted for the End of Life Choice Bill on its first reading, because they wanted the conversation to continue.

But by the time the bill was read for the second time, on June 26, Rurawhe had realised his constituents were dead against it.

"I have had public meetings with my constituents throughout my electorate and taken every opportunity I have to speak to constituents and to Māori organisations.

"It's clear they want me to vote against it," he said.

Hipango analysed the bill as it was drafted. At its second

