An Auckland man has been "beaten senseless" during an altercation outside a South Auckland bar.

Lafaele Tupai says the attack on him took place in the car park of the Paradise Bar & Pokies on Bairds Rd in Ōtara.

He had been at the bar with workmates on Friday night when he went outside to the public toilets where he ran into up to 10 men in gang colours.

They took his hat and asked if he had money before they went back in the bar with Tupai.

Advertisement

Tupai said he had planned on getting away from the gang members but can't remember what took place next.

The assault took place outside Paradise Bar & Pokies in Otara, South Auckland. Photo / Google

His boss - who was also at the bar - later told Tupai's family that he had found Tupai outside the bar badly injured and talking with a security guard.

Tupai had stumbled "crooked and smashed" up to the guard seeking help, his boss said.

"Apparently I was walking to him with bruised face, horrible looking, asking him for help," Tupai said.

"That's when the boss put me in the van and started to bring me to hospital."

Tupai has since had surgery to straighten his jaw and still has bad bruising on his face.

But he has started eating again and can use the toilet, which is a great relief.

Lafaele Tupai was assaulted outside an Otara bar. Photo / Supplied

Police said they are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Bairds Rd, Ōtara, near a business, believed to be the Paradise Bar & Pokies.

They were notified on Saturday night, however the incident is believed to have taken place before 3am that morning.

"Police are still making inquiries into the matter," Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming from Counties Manukau Police said.

A Facebook post by Tupai's sister said her brother was beaten callously outside the night club.

"A bunch of gangsters or gang members approached him outside the night club and beat him senseless and stole his watch, phone, hat and pay," she said.

"He's currently in hospital suffering a shattered dislocated jaw, broken nose and bleeding on the brain.

"I could have lost my brother."