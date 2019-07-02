Warning: Contains graphic images of injury

A 5-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns to his bottom after sitting down on a metal waiting platform at an Australian fun park.

But while, six months later, Harry Sloan's horrific injuries have improved, his parents are feeling dejected after Aussie World management refused to offer an apology or admit to any fault over the incident.

The holiday to Aussie World on the Sunshine Coast was meant to be an opportunity for the Wanaka family of five to create some memories after dad Andrew was diagnosed with brain cancer in February last year.

Andrew Sloan,

