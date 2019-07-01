A cow is reportedly loose on the side of Auckland's northern motorway.

The cow is believed to be grazing on the grass on the northbound side of the motorway between the Oteha Valley Rd onramp and the Silverdale offramp.

Police have received multiple reports about the errant cattle beast and animal control has been advised, a police spokeswoman said.

She said there was a barrier between the cow and the motorway. Last year a cow which got past the motorway fence near Silverdale was shot dead by police.

And earlier this year several cows were killed after they made a break for freedom from an abbatoir in Mt Wellington.

Traffic is heavy across Auckland's motorways, with rain hitting the city after a week of sunny skies.

The rain may have led to at least one crash this afternoon after a car smashed into a building at the corner of Ormiston Rd and Te Irirangi Drive in East Tamaki at 4.45pm.

Police and other emergency services are at the scene, a spokesman said. Two people had sustained moderate injuries.

The crash appears to have slowed traffic in the area.

Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency both warned drivers to take care on the road.

"Switch on your headlights so other road users can see you and remember to drive to the conditions," AT tweeted.

