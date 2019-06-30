Emergency services are responding to a property in Clevedon, rural southeast Auckland, following an assault.

A police spokeswoman said St John called for officers to assist on a job about 9.40pm on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd.

Initial reports say a man was assaulted, however his condition and the type of injuries he sustained are unknown, the spokeswoman said.

St John reports the incident was called in at 9.36pm and the service responded but told media to seek further comment from police.

