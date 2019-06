A multi-car crash is causing headaches for Auckland drivers this afternoon.

Police have been called to a crash involving multiple cars on the Southern Motorway heading south near Mt Wellington.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:35PM

A #crash before Princess Street is currently BLOCKING multiple southbound lanes. Delays are building quickly so avoid the area if possible. ^RS pic.twitter.com/tPpFgSVJDc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 29, 2019

No one has been injured in the crash which took place about 3.30pm but the southbound lanes are blocked.

Delays were back to Penrose, a driver said.

The NZTA said the crash was before Princess St.

Delays were building quickly so drivers were advised to avoid the area, the agency said.