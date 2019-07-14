A security guard who was knocked unconscious when he tumbled into a hole while patrolling an Exclusive Brethren church property is angry nobody has ever been held accountable.

Gary Martinsen was hospitalised after falling into the hole and quit his job. He claims nobody from the South Auckland church bothered to check if he was okay - and criticised WorkSafe for not pursuing a prosecution.

The church has disputed many of Martinsen's claims, including the depth of the hole and suggestions they weren't concerned about his welfare.

They also say they cooperated fully with the WorkSafe investigation.

Martinsen, then 58,