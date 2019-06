A plane is missing in Canterbury, with Stuff reporting a rescue helicopter is searching the Lees Valley, near Oxford.

Newshub reported one person was on board.

The broadcaster also reported the light aircraft left Rangiora, north of Christchurch, about 1pm today, bound for Anna Hut, near the Esk River.

The pilot hasn't been heard from since 1pm, Newshub reported.

