COMMENT:

Yesterday the Prime Minister sent a clear message to voters: the Government has not given up on fixing the housing crisis. It was communicated via the sacking of the Housing Minister, and a serious re-organisation of the housing portfolio so that a team of five ministers now share responsibility for fixing what is becoming an albatross around Jacinda Ardern's neck.

Audrey Young emphasises the ruthlessness of Ardern's Cabinet reshuffle in the Herald today, saying: "for all her kindness, the Prime Minister can be ruthless. What happened to Phil Twyford was nothing short of a political humiliation" – see: .

