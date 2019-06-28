Auckland's Great South Rd has been closed in Penrose by flooding after an underground water main broke and began fountaining water up through the surface.

Watercare Services said it had a crew on site which was starting on a repair of the 300mm diameter pipe.

Auckland Transport said the road was closed between Penrose and Station Rds. Traffic, including buses, would face delays.

Fire and Emergency NZ said two fire engines were at the scene to ensure water did not get into buildings.

Advertisement

"We are waiting for Watercare to get it under control, if they haven't already," a spokesman said.

He said firefighters "came across" the flooding at 1.30pm

"It's quite substantial flooding from a broken water main."

"[The water] is encroaching on buildings. We haven't been told it's got into any buildings."