Traffic is heavy in Penrose, Auckland after a burst water main caused the closure of Great South Rd.

Auckland Transport is urging motorists to avoid the area or face long delays.

The underground water main broke earlier this afternoon and began fountaining water up through the surface.

Watercare Services said it had a crew on site repairing the 300mm-diameter pipe.

Police said the road was closed between Penrose and Station Rds. They asked motorists to avoid the area.

"Contractors are working to resolve the issue and advise the situation may

take some time," the police said.

Auckland Transport said some bus services, including school buses, were affected.

Watercare said the road had been closed because the pipe break had caused a pothole to form

"The water has been turned off. This is not causing any water outages although it is possibly causing low water pressure in some streets.

"We do not know the cause of the break at this stage. We expect it will take a number of hours to repair."

UPDATE 4.15PM

Fire and Emergency NZ said earlier that two fire engines were at the scene to ensure water did not get into buildings.

"We are waiting for Watercare to get it under control, if they haven't already," a spokesman said.

He said firefighters "came across" the flooding at 1.30pm

"It's quite substantial flooding from a broken water main."

"[The water] is encroaching on buildings. We haven't been told it's got into any buildings."

Meanwhile, in separate road incident, the NZ Transport Agency said traffic was heavy on the Southern Motorway northbound from Mt Wellington with a breakdown partly blocking the left lane just after the Greenlane onramp.

A truck breakdown was blocking the left eastbound lane on Lincoln Rd just after the northbound Northwestern Motorway onramp.