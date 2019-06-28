Napier's acting mayor says chlorination of the city's water remains the only viable option to keep people safe.

Faye White said the decision for permanent chlorination in the city, before widespread dirty water issues prompted the council to look at potential alternatives, was made because the main priority was to prevent contamination of the water making people sick.

"I maintain that this is still the right decision, and this is backed up by a recent meeting we had with the Ministry of Health, where it became evident that chlorinating municipal water networks is going to become mandatory nationwide," White said

