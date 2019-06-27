The horror road crash at Waverley that killed seven people could have been prevented if someone had reported the culprit driver was high on drugs.

Two Hawera McDonald's restaurant drive-thru staff who served the killer driver - and noted he was "way gone" 30 minutes before the crash - could have called police, says a coroner's report released today.

Jeremy Thompson had repeatedly consumed synthetic cannabis on the day of the crash on June 27 last year, so had his partner Ani Nohinohi, who was the sole survivor.

His car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing seven people - Thompson, 28, his 6-month-old daughter Shady Thompson, and Nivek Madams, 8.

Four people also died in the car he struck: Ian Porteous, 80, his wife Rosalie, 76, his sister Ora Keene, 84, and friend Brenda Williams, 79.

A coroner's report released today said the crash happened because Thompson was driving while impaired by cannabis.

The family were on there way to Whanganui when they stopped in Hawera and continued smoking the drug.

Afterwards they went to the Hawera McDonald's and used the drive-thru to place an order.

The woman who served them said Thompson was slurring his words and was "already gone".

Jeremy Thompson had repeatedly consumed synthetic cannabis the day he caused the crash that killed him and six others.

It was reported that she could smell cannabis, and witnessed Nohinohi packing something into a metal pipe in the vehicle.

As the family drove away, the McDonald's worker reported told her senior manager that Thompson and Nohinohi were "way gone".

Shortly after, while heading south on State Highway 3, Thompson lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centreline and collided with the other vehicle involved in the crash.

The coroner found that three people - Nohinohi and two McDonald's drive-thru restaurant staff - could have acted to stop Thompson continuing driving.

"Nohinohi knew that Thompson had smoked cannabis and so did the two McDonald's workers in Hawera. It is unfortunate that Nohinohi did not attempt to prevent Thompson from driving but her judgement was impaired - as well - by cannabis," Coroner Tim Scott said.

"It is also unfortunate that one or the other of the two McDonald's workers did not contact the Hawera Police ... it is possible, although there is no certainty about this, that had they done so, the police may have been able to stop Thompson and prevent him from driving further."

Nivek Madams holds her baby sister, Shady Thompson. Photo / Joy Clark

Coroner Scott said while it was not possible to establish with absolute certainty the factors that led Thompson to crash, the possibilities were fatigue, inattention, distraction or drug impairment.

"However, the overwhelming factor is that Thompson had consumed a very considerable amount of synthetic cannabis before and perhaps while driving," he said.

"If he fell asleep, that is probably why ... He was not fit to drive, and the result was the crash."

Thompson was also on his learner's licence and had more than 100 demerit points to his name.

Nohinohi told the inquest she had also consumed synthetic cannabis that day and could not remember the crash.

"I think it is quite likely that I had fallen asleep because I had been 'synnied out'," she said.

Sole survivor Ani Nohinohi had also consumed synthetic cannabis that day - she lost her two daughters in the crash.

Nohinohi had told the coroner that she thought her partner was OK to drive because he had smoked synthetic cannabis before and then driven.

Nohinohi had synthetics in the car, but none was smoked because of the two children also inside the vehicle.

In a statement read to the court, she apologised to everyone affected by the crash.

"I'm very sorry about the tragic outcome for so many families and friends ... because of some poor choices, seven people lost their lives."

Call for road-side drug testing:

Questioned at the inquest by Logan Porteous - the son of crash victims Ian and Rosalie - made a point of stating that the police should be given more powers to randomly stop and check without cause for drug-impaired drivers.

"It's not our roads causing out road toll as much as the drivers," he said.

"We will as a family fight for this in the name of the innocent people who were killed in this accident, as a result of a driver under the influence of drugs."

Coroner Scott said he supported the opinion.

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango also supports the action and says the impact of the incident stretches far.

"There'll be heartfelt feeling throughout the Waverley community but the rest of us throughout the country feel that as well. An event like this impacts on everyone as communities.

"Roadside drug testing is immensely important and I think it is getting uptake because communities are pushing back and saying we've had significant losses of life due to drug impairment."