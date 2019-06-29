As a little girl growing up in China, Jeni Hou always dreamt of owning a circus.

But never in her wildest dream did she imagine that she would own not one, but two circuses after moving to New Zealand as an international student nearly 20 years ago.

Now in its 10th year, Zirka Circus has become a household name in the country. Hou, 40, also started a second a few years ago called Cirque Grande, which has more international flavour.

Hou says her dream is to turn Zirka - which currently has just performers from China - into one which features a variety of New Zealand acts, too.

"There are lots of talented and pretty amazing acts here, but there's just very limited opportunities, so I hope Zirka will be able to give them that platform," Hou said.

Jeni Hou came to NZ as an international student and now owns a circus. Photo / Dean Purcell

"As we hit our 10th anniversary, it's time we turned Zirka from a Chinese circus to a truly Kiwi one as well."

Circus is in her family blood. Hou is the third generation of circus performers and was brought up as part of a Chinese circus family.

"From the time I was a little girl, I always dreamed of owning my own circus," the trained magician said.

Jeni Hou came to NZ as an international student, now she owns a circus which is about to turn 10-years-old Video / Dean Purcell

Her father, who runs the Hebei Chinese Wuqiao Acrobatic Arts School, sent her to do business and marketing studies so she could return to help with the family business.

She studied in Waikato University where she graduated with a Masters in international business management and marketing.

Hou got her break in the local entertainment scene in 2002 when SkyCity engaged her to bring performers from the school for its Chinese New Year show.

Then she managed to convince her father to let her stay and start Zirka, a circus featuring young graduates from his Hebei school.

Performers from Circus Grande are away from their family for up to two years while they tour NZ. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I am passionate about the circus because I can see how much happiness it brings to families, but it is tough work and much harder than I expected," Hou said.

Two years ago, a caravan and circus signs were stolen when Zirka Circus was in ASB Showgrounds.

Her husband, James, died from cancer five years ago, leaving her with two very young sons - now 6 and 8 - to raise and a circus to run.

"My youngest son was just 10 months old then, and it was really hard," she said.

But keeping busy and having her "circus family" helped her cope with her grief and move on.

Zirka Circus will begin its 10th anniversary tour next month in Taupo. Photo / Dean Purcell

"It was also one of the reasons why I started the second circus Cirque Grande, to focus on the Australian market and also to include more international acts," Hou said.

While on tour, which usually lasts two years, the circus travels to more than 60 venues across New Zealand.

Performers live on site in trailers. They train for up to three hours each day and also help set up and pack up all the circus equipment - including the big top tent.

"There are easier ways to earn a living and make money definitely, but what keeps me going is the smiles on children and the joy on faces of the people at each and every show," Hou said.

"When I see that, I know that running a circus is truly my life purpose and calling."

After each tour, the performers return to China and Hou gets to spend some time with her children in Hamilton, where her family is now based.

• Cirque Grande is in Murphy's Bush Reserve in Flat Bush until July 7 before ending its tour. Zirka Circus will start its special 10th anniversary tour in Taupō on July 15.